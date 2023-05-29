A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After largely being absent from AEW television for the entire month of May, suffering an injury in her match with Britt Baker in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, fans eagerly anticipated Jamie Hayter’s return to the ring at Double or Nothing for a Full Gear rematch against Toni Storm.

… except she didn’t come.

Playing through her entire theme song without an appearance by the British brawler, fans, Storm, and the commentary team alike sat confused, wondering where oh where the AEW Women’s World Champion was. Beginning the song for a second time, Hayter remained nowhere to be found… at least until she was literally thrown onto the stage by Saraya and Ruby Soho, and got mercilessly beaten down before the bell could even ring.

Though the match did eventually start, Hayter certainly wasn’t at 100 percent, and found herself in one of the strangest matches you will ever see, taking spray paint to the face, taking shots from Ripley, and ultimately eating a Storm Zero to suffer a loss and drop the title after 191 days.

Needless to say, this outcome was shocking, as it left more than a few fans in attendance scratching their heads and left even more taking to social media to wonder why, oh why, AEW would take the strap off of Hayter a few weeks before their triumphant debut in England at Wimbley Stadium. Was this the right call? It’s impossible to know; maybe Hayter really is injured, and this was a strategic way to take off the strap without having to introduce an Interim title. Or maybe it’s more exciting to have Hayter chase the belt and win it once more in England, creating a chance for a signature moment where it all began for the 28-year-old now-former champion. Either way, a questionable decision, to say the least.