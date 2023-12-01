After being publicly acknowledged as a member of AEW's disciplinary committee, Bryan Danielson broke his silence on CM Punk's firing.

When news broke that Bryan Danielson was not only part of the AEW disciplinary committee but was part of the decision-making process that recommended CM Punk's firing after his physical altercation with Jack Perry and Tony Khan at All In, it drew a variety of different reactions from around the online wrestling community.

Some made jokes about BD being AEW's morality police, suggesting that he's personally handing out fines whenever someone does something wrong, while others, notably WWE superfan/accomplished actor Oshea Jackson Jr., questioned the timing of the news drop, suggesting it was either a way of taking some heat off of TK or as a way to diminish Punk's return to WWE.

So what gives? Well, while fans may never know the full story, they were afforded a rare glimpse into the mind and decision-making process of the “American Dragon” when he stopped by CBS Sports Radio, sporting an eyepatch for good measure, to discuss what went into the decision.

“Yeah, I mean, I'm a part of the discipline committee, and clearly what happened had happened, do you know what I mean? And I'm somebody who, I like CM Punk, you know? I think he brought a lot to AEW while he was there, but, you know, there's not a lot I can say about it, or that I really want to say about it, yeah, I know part of it,” Bryan Danielson told CBS Sports Radio. “And it's really funny because there is, you know, how the internet is like, because it's like people would say I was the ‘Head of the Disciplinary Committee' and I'm like, listen, I'm in a, there were more than three people involved in this decision, but most of them were all lawyers. To say that I was the head of the disciplinary committee, I don't even have a college degree. And I'm not there to boss people around or anything like that. Well, okay, you know, so yeah, but yeah, I am part of the disciplinary committee.”

Asked if it was hard to play a role in Punk's exit, Danielson said yes but noted that what happened happened and, in the end, he wishes his long-time rival well with his new run in WWE.

“Absolutely. Yeah, absolutely. And as somebody who, you know, I have a lot of empathy, but I'm grateful for the time he was able to spend in AEW, and, you know, he did a great job for us,” Danielson said. “And so yeah, I wish him the best in his future, and I hope, you know, that his run there does well.”

Since first sharing the ring in November of 2002 in a Number One Conterndership Trophy Gauntlet at Ring of Honor All-Star Extravaganza, Danielson and Punk have shared the ring 73 times as friends or foes, with a steady string of matches working as a tag team against the Wyatt Family, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper, on the house show circuit in 2013. While it seems unlikely fans will get to see a 75th match, a dream bout many were hoping for when the duo signed in AEW, it's at least interesting to learn that Danielson wishes his fellow ROH alum well, as he could have been far more in his feelings over being forced into such a lose-lose position.

Tony Khan vows to keep Bryan Danielson a member of AEW after 2024.

When news broke that 2024 was going to be CM Punk's final year as a full-time professional wrestler, it felt like the end of an era. Sure, the writing was on the wall that Danielson wasn't going to be able to keep things going at the same clip forever, as he's suffered injury after injury since landing in AEW due to a potent mixture of bad luck and an unrelenting in-ring style, but few wanted to imagine the day when the “American Dragon” isn't around to have a five-star match, cut an incredible promo, or even just contribute on commentary, as he's become a vital part of the spirit of AEW.

Well, if you fall into the camp that is already dreading the day when Danielson says goodbye, then you're in luck, as, according to Tony Khan in an interview with The Athletic, the AEW CEO let it be known that he's going to keep “Dragon” around in some shape or form long-term, even if he only appears a few times a year for one reason or another.

“Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024,” Tony Khan told The Athletic's . “The agreement was that Bryan would wrestle (full-time) for three years. Even three years in advance of the expiration of the agreement, I was already clawing for him to stay. He will stay with us in spirit and sometimes, occasionally, make sporadic appearances with us. But the end of the full-time run with us is going to be in 2024.”

Would AEW be better off if Danielson stayed indefinitely? Yes, but do you know what? If time is fleeting, which it is for everyone, why not enjoy it while it lasts, instead of dreading the inevitable?