After getting into a very publicized fight with Jack Perry at All In in London, AEW has officially announced that CM Punk has been fired effective immediately following a weeklong internal investigation.

In an official statement from AEW CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the noted CM Punk fan thanked him for playing a role in the elevation of the brand before apologizing to his audience for letting them down.

“Phil played an important role within AEW, and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contract with cause is ultimately my decision and mine alone. Of course, I wish I didn't have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators, and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world.”

What does this mean for the All Out in Chicago, Collision, and AEW period? Will fans boo the promotion out of the United Center when they roll into the venue? Or will the AEW Galaxy rally around the promotion after the biggest show in professional wrestling history and push for bigger and better things without a former World Champion who is quick to physical altercations in the back? Buckle up, folks; this weekend is going to be absolutely wild.