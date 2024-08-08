After taking it on the chin from Darby Allin during Blood & Guts, and by taking it on the chin, I mean being coerced into a TNT Championship match at All In via fear of being burned alive, Jack Perry attempted to get back at Sting's former tag team partner via a special video package featuring CRTs and cryptic camera movements.

On paper, the idea was solid; Allin is usually all about producing artsy video packages of his own, so Perry stealing his thunder in such a blatant way felt like a good way to take back some power and hopefully make for a more exciting match moving forward.

… only something funny happened in the middle of the segment that will forever give it a special place online for all of the wrong reasons.

Folks, I give you what might just be the strangest collection of words ever thrown together on a professional wrestling broadcast.

“The question: how much are you willing to sacrifice for it?” Jack Perry asked.

“Why take less when you can get a Beefy Five Layer Burrito, a Chalupa Supreme, a Double Stack Taco, and a drink for just $7?” Taco Bell asked. “It's Luxe for less. The new $7 Luxe Cravings Box, only at Taco Bell.”

“Bury the past,” said Jack Perry.

Goodness, this might just be the second-weirdest thing to ever happen during a Taco Bell commercial, right up there with two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic being drafted by the Denver Nuggets during a commercial advertising for the now-defunct Quesarito. While only time will tell if AEW is able to link up with Taco Bell to capitalize on this moment further, at least it wasn't like the promotion's most infamous commercial moment, when they cut to a Domino's commercial moments after Nick Gage was dicing up Chris Jericho with a pizza cutter on Dynamite. That debacle actually cost the company money, whereas this just earns some funny reactions from fans on social media.

Tony Khan believes that AEW is heading towards a huge new deal

Speaking of AEW making money using its weekly television broadcasts, Tony Khan recently sat down with Case the Producer from Q101’s Brian & Kenzie Morning Show, to talk all things AEW, All In, and beyond heading into the future.

When asked about the promotion's media right deal, which has been a hot topic of discussion for months, if not years now, Khan noted that he very excited about how things are going with Warner Brothers Discovery and hopes to be able to announce something massive in the not-too-distant future.

“Right now is the most important time ever in AEW. We’re on the verge of the most important deal we’ll ever make, this upcoming media rights, and it’s been great working with Warner Brothers Discovery on the future. For all these years, we’ve had so much great experience with Warner Brothers Discovery, and now, under the leadership of David Zaslav, the company, for us, the connection, the things we’ve been able to do, I think it’s getting stronger and stronger,” Tony Khan told Case the Producer via Fightful.

“I think now, over five years, it’s really been building to this point where AEW’s going to jump into the media rights and be a very profitable, successful company that has lived up to every expectation we ever could have had because we’ve done so many amazing things in this years. We’ve had all these amazing pay-per-view records. We’ve really come in and we’ve done pay-per-view numbers, whether adjusted or straight-up, head-to-head, very strong compared to the last few years of WCW, and I think that’s really a success story. I think pay-per-views are really fun, but it’s a really interesting business point that our business on pay-per-view has continued to get stronger. This year’s been great for us, we’ve had some huge events, including Revolution, which was one of our biggest pay-per-views ever.”

While it's not technically an AEW-branded show, the promotion appears to be heavily featured in the new TNT Overdrive show set to debut this weekend after Collision, with the format looking like Ridiculousness but hosted by Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, The Acclaimed and company instead of Rob Dyrdick. Considering something like 80 percent of MTV's programming is now Ridiculousness, getting into that game should help to elevate AEW's spot within the greater Warner Brothers Discovery family and sell positive new opportunities for the promotion both now and into the future on a new deal, should the two sides come to an agreement on a new contract.