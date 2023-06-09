AEW: Fight Forever is less than a month away from launch, and Developer Yuke's is keeping fans excited with all new character reveals. Earlier this week the developers revealed three more fighters that'll be getting into the ring.

The news comes one week after another three fighters (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Eddie Kingston) were revealed. Including DLC, this raises the total roster to 60 characters that will be available.

Let's dive right in.

AEW: Fight Forever Reveals Three More Characters.

Perhaps the biggest addition out of the three new reveals is none other than the legendary Sting. The 14-time World Champion is known for having the most pay-per-view appearances for any WCW wrestler. He is currently one of four legendary wrestlers that have been announced for AEW: Fight Forever so far.

At 64 years old, Sting holds an impressive 13-0 between tag and trio matchups. Will he ever lose? We're not sure. But in his own words: “The only thing that's for sure about STING is nothing's for sure.”

Up next is the “Exalted One” and leader of the Dark Order, Brodie Lee (Johnathan Huber). Formerly known as Lee Harper in WWE, he was a party of the Wyatt Family wrestling stable. Together, they won the NXT Tag Team Championship and the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. In AEW, Lee won 11 of 14 matches.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sadly, Huber passed away in December, 2020, due to Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). He was only 41 years old. We're glad to see Yuke's put him in the game in honor of his legacy and contribution to the wrestling world. We can't wait to play as him, especially on a Wednesday (Because you know what that means, right?).

And last but not least is the terrifying Abadon. The living dead girl has 41 wins under their belt, with only 4 losses. Abadon suffered an injury back in November of 2022, but returned last month and is ready let loose again. In just two years, the cruiserweight class wrestler has made some big splashes in the league.

More fighters are set to be announced before the official release date. In addition to wrestlers, Aubrey Edwards & Rick Knox have been confirmed as referees for the game. You can view the full roster here.

Release Date

AEW: Fight Forever launches on June 29, 2023, on PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Elite Edition is currently on sale for pre-order for those who are interested. PS+ Members, in addition to Xbox and Switch users can save 10% on the Elite Edition. The game is still on the wishlist on Steam, but there's a chance Steam users can get the 10% discount as well. The sale lasts until June 29th.

For more updates on AEW: Fight Forever, or other sports video games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.