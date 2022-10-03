FTR have an eight word request for AEW’s Tony Khan

FTR haven’t wrestled on AEW television since Dynamite episode 152, when they wrestled alongside former Pinnacle member Wardlow in a trios match against Ren Jones, Vic Capri, and ex-Ring of Honor stalwart Silas Young. Now granted, they have been on AEW programming once since then, as the very same trio wrestled another long-time ROH member, Jay Lethal, alongside the Motor City Machine Guns of Impact Wrestling at All Out in a match that is sort of being slept on, but that happened on September 4th, a full month before the forthcoming anniversary edition of Dynamite.

What gives? Were FTR secretly suspended too because they got into it as part of the CM Punk-The Elite backstage brawl – *spoiler alert* they weren’t – at All Out? Or maybe Khan simply wants to let the duo defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles that they won at Forbidden Door, which they just defended at NJPW Royal Quest II against Aussie Open?

Either way, after their match at Royal Quest, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood took to the mics as they often do, and sandwiched between putting over Kyle Fletcher/Mark Davis and sending the crowd home happy, the mustachioed member of the group delivered an eight-word message to Tony Khan: “We Still Work For You. Book Us, Brother.”

Hillarious? Yes. Tongue-in-cheek? Potentially so, but either way, it’s just another example of AEW talent complaining about their booking in a public way, an artform practically mastered by the likes of Miro and Andrade. Oh well, someone has to be the number one contender for the AEW Tag Team Championship Titles, right?