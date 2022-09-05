The Motor City Machine Guns add to their legacy in AEW

When discussing the best modern champions in professional wrestling, a few teams routinely come to mind. There’s the Young Bucks and FTR of AEW, The Usos of WWE, and even the Briscoe Brothers, who have wrestled for Impact and GCW in addition to their prolific run in Ring of Honor

But one team who doesn’t get nearly enough credit is The Motor City Machine Guns, the dynamic midwestern duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabian that has been tearing it up in Impact and other promotions for about as long as Hook has been alive.

The duo have won dozens of championships both in singles action and as a team, wherever they’ve wrestled, it has always been good to very good, if not outright spectacular. They have 10 matches with at least a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer, including a 5.75 star affair in Ring of Honor with SCU and the Bucks at ROH All-Star Extravaganza VIII, and have rightfully earned the appreciation of fans and workers the world over for their commitment to the grind.

Jay Lethal and @IMPACTWRESTLING's Motor City Machine Guns Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, along with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, are here at #AEWAllOut and we are LIVE on PPV! Order it now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/hc3wX8V9Yi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

And now, the Machine Guns can add another accolade to their storied careers, as they have officially wrestled a match in AEW against FTR.

Now granted, Saban and Shelley didn’t exactly win the match, as their partner, Jay Lethal, fell victim to a powerbomb symphony from Wardlow that ultimately secured the ex-Pinnacle members the victory, but frankly, that doesn’t particularly matter one way or another; the Motor City Machine Guns have officially wrestled in AEW, and that will be featured prominently on their career resume forever, especially as their time teaming together continues to wind down towards an eventual end.