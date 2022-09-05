‘Hangman’ Adam Page costs Dark Order the AEW World Trios Title

Anytime Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and “Hangman” Adam Page wrestle in an AEW ring together, you just know it’s going to be a five-star affair at minimum.

The quartet have wrestled together and against each other in some of the most consequential matches in AEW history, from their match for the AEW tag team championship belts at Revolution 2020 to their collective performance together in the first ever Stadium Stampede, and on the 2022 running of All Out, they might have just put on the best match of their collective time in AEW with the first-ever match to decide the AEW World Trios Championship.

Sharing the ring for the first time since the Halloween match in 2021 where “Hangman” dressed up as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters, the match lived up to every single expectation fans had heading into the affair and then some, with each member of the six-man tag earning a chance to showcase their signature moves and “Johnny Hungee” himself, John Silver, specifically putting on a star-making effort for his split-second decision to turn Omega’s One-Winged Angel into a rolled-up pinning predicament.

Surely this was a match fans will remember forever and one the “Hangman” won’t soon forget, as his attempted Buckshot Lariat went awry when Omega dipped out and the Cowboy connected cleanly on the legal man John Silver, who was promptly rolled up by the “Cleaner” for a championship win by The Elite.

The first ever #AEW World Trios Champions – Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/UY6EsChmkp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Wow, how about that? Page joined up with the Dark Order to help them win, and he was the man who ultimately cost the team the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship belts. Now that is some good old-fashioned storytelling, folks.