‘Hangman’ Adam Page updates AEW fans after scary injury

On paper, Tony Khan did a bang-up job of building up towards his big-time, high-stakes main event of Tuesday Night AEW Dynamite between Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page. He had the Cowboys win the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal to decide on a new number one contender, gave the duo television time to establish big brother-little brother disharmony between the two babyfaces, and even scheduled the championship bout for Cincinnati, Ohio, the home town of the reigning and three-time World Champion.

Fortunately for Khan, the match will live in the memories of fans for a very long time. Unfortunately, it happened for all of the wrong reasons. Taking the ring for what was expected to be a sizeable, solid bout between the two brawlers, the energy left the room of the Heritage Bank Center when Moxley hit “Hangman” with a king kong lariat, and his opponent landed awkwardly on his neck/head on the way down. Referee Paul Turner immediately threw up the X, and fans watched in awe as AEW recorded the rare No Contest finish for the worst reason possible.

After AEW and others reported that Page had suffered a concussion with no clear timetable to return – which is normal for concussions – “Hanger” took to Twitter to give fans an update on both his health and his lunch.

“hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today,” Page tweeted. “had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here)”

When will “Hangman” return? No one really knows, but it’s safe to say he’ll have Moxley’s name down as the number one opponent he wants when the day comes.

