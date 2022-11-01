Jade Cargill hits a huge milestone on AEW Dark Elevation

Jade Cargill might not be the winningest performer in AEW history, have the most high-profile victories in AEW history, or currently even have a championship belt in her possession thanks to the extracurricular activities of Nyla Rose, but the rightful owner of the TBS Championship officially carved out a very special place in annals of the promotion’s history by becoming the first performer to secure 40-straight singles wins without a loss to start her career.

Taking the ring against former Ring of Honor standout Trish Adora on AEW Dark Elevation, Cargill fought her way through a few minor speedbumps on the way to yet another Jaded pin for the 1-2-3.

Now granted, it’s not like Cargill is the first AEW performer to reach 40 wins or anything, as 10 other performers – Anna Jay, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Roho, Tay Melo, Thunder Rosa, and even Penelope Ford have reached the mark already in their AEW careers, but none of those performers were able to reach the feat without a single, um, singles loss.

So what’s next for Cargill, is 40-1 in her future with a loss to Rose at Full Gear? Or could Khan keep this train a-go-ing all the way to Revolution in 2023, when Cargill’s win total will be right around 50 if she’s booked correctly? Only time will tell, but after almost two years of building “That B*tch” up to 40-0, her first loss has to be something special that shakes up the AEW women’s division – and AEW as a whole – forever.