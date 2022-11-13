Published November 13, 2022

By Matty Breisch

Jim Cornette has an… interesting relationship with AEW.

On one hand, the long-time wrestling personality appreciates that WWE finally has a true competitor and has pointed out how Tony Khan’s promotion has brought more wrestling to RAW and SmackDown, which is always nice, but then again, many of the core tenants of AEW and by extension, their “core performers,” like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have long been on his “poo poo” list. For every positive step – in Cornette’s eyes – the company takes moving forward, like giving proper respect to FTR, or giving MJF a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Khan books something that makes Cornette angry, like his reliance of Jon Moxley as his go-to champion, or giving Chris Jericho a heel run with the Ring of Honor champion.

So naturally, when Jeff Jarrett, a man Corney has crossed paths with a time or two over his professional wrestling career, officially joined AEW as both a front office professional and an in-ring worker, the proprietor of “Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru” decided to discuss his addition to the company while comparing it to CM Punk’s arrival back in 2021, as transcribed by Wrestling Headlines.

“As much as I like Jeff Jarrett’s work, even though he’s in good shape at his age, better shape than most people are at any age,” Cornett said. “Godd*mn, they don’t need him in the ring at this point, they need him in the office. But if he’s going to be in the office he shouldn’t come out doing angles busting people open and promising body bags. But Punk returned who was, again, I’ll give each man their proper respect.”

“CM Punk didn’t grow up in the wrestling business and didn’t f*cking start his own promotion multiple times like Jeff did. But Jeff honestly has never been in a position as money drawing talent to what CM Punk was. So Punk came and did bring business, did bring pay-per-view buys, did bring house show gates, did bid bring ratings, and they still couldn’t get close to the WWE.”

“Jeff Jarrett is not going to bring the numbers in those categories that Punk did as a wrestler. Jeff Jarrett should have been brought in as a guy who again has dealt with every godd*mn wrestler in some fashion or another and has been in business for the last 25 or 30 years. And whether some people don’t like him or not, he knows how to f*cking [run a business].”

Is Cornette right? Should Jarrett be used in more of a backstage or even master of ceremonies sort of role instead of being placed in the ring as part of Jay Lethal’s faction with Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt? Or should Rick Flair’s Final Match, which also featrued Lethal, serve as a sort of soft-retirement for Double J? Either way, the addition of Jarrett should be a positive for AEW moving forward, especially if they use him as Cornette suggested later in the pod.

Jim Cornette has a creative role Jeff Jarrett could fill in AEW moving forward.

Discussing what role Jarrett should fill in AEW moving forward if it isn’t working in the ring, Cornette laid out a pretty interesting idea.

“He was the one, it wasn’t Dixie Carter for f*ck sake. He was the one that kept all those disparate, obnoxious, egotistical, and/or motivated or unmotivated personalities in TNA on the same page most of the time for quite a few years,” Cornette said. “I would not only have Jeff’s input in promoting live events, which is his strong point. Finding local sponsors, local tie-ins, getting people in the buildings to buy tickets.”

“But I would also have him be the one who as a guy, again, who’s been in every position in this business, promoter, booker matchmaker, creative team, wrestler, etc. There’s your talent relations guy because at least he can talk to them as a wrestler instead of a modern entitled pr*ck or god damn nobody or never was that nobody’s going to listen to.”

Well there you go; while AEW does have a number of experienced veteranns who have helped the younger talk out, from Dustin Rhodes to Madison Rayne, Jerry Lynn, and even Daddy A– himself, Billy Gunn, having a pro with the sheer wealth of experience Double J has in the ring, in the booking department, and even in the event management game is a clear asset that AEW is better off with than without. As long as he doesn’t kill Sting via a guitar to the head at Full Gear, everything else is just gravy.