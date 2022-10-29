Jim Ross’ legendary career comes full-circle in AEW

At 70, Jim Ross knows that his time in professional wrestling is almost done; after having his career rejuvenated as part of the inaugural Dynamite commentary team alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone, AEW has been slowly moving away from having Ross as their lead announcer, with Taz taking over his spot on Wednesday nights. Now at first, the idea was rather sporadic, with Ross coming out halfway through Dynamite on some shows, but in the fallout from All Out, things became more definitive – the OG Dynamite trio was moved to Rampage full-time, and Taz officially became the third man on Wednesdays.

To some, this was viewed as a clear downgrade; Ross has a small but vocal segment of haters who are quick to point out any mistakes he makes on the mic and magnify them for the world to see, but watching a big match without the “Voice of Wrestling” has been interesting in a not-so-good way. Like the loss of Cody, the addition/subtraction of CM Punk, and the absence of The Elite, this is just another example of old AEW slowly changing and going away, with a new, different product taking its place.

Fortunately, good ole JR isn’t taking his new gig as a downgrade and is instead embracing the new opportunity, discussing how he began his professional wrestling career on a one-hour show and is now fine with ending it on a one-hour show via his Grilling JR podcast, as transcribed by Fightful.

“We’re trying real hard to try and make that one hour show, improve it and make it better, Ross said. “I like working with Excalibur and Schiavone. I think that’s our best group. At least for me, because I’m working. I miss being on Dynamite, but I’m glad Tony put me on Rampage because I want to help build that brand, that was the concept. Put JR on Friday nights, maybe viewers will tune in out of old time sake or whatever the reason may be. It’s an hour show, that’s how I started my career, looks like that’s how I’m going to end it, doing hour shows, if that’s the case, that’s fine with me.”

With roughly a year left on his contract with AEW, it’s clear JR won’t be going away just yet.

Jim Ross heaps high praise on a certain AEW champion.

Afforded more time to watch AEW Dynamite from the comforts of his home, Ross has been using his Twitter to share thoughts on the product Tony Khan decides to broadcast out to the greater professional wrestling fandom. His latest hot takes: Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley are, like, really good. Discussing the topic further on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross compared Moxley, the current AEW World Champion, to one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history; a star he called more than a few important matches for back in their shared time in WWE.

“I made two comments, one, I took a screenshot of my TV with Bryan Danielson on it, and the more I get him on my TV, the more I like it. Everybody complimented that, Ross said, as per Fightful. “I did another one, later on, just following the show, and it was during a Jon Moxley offensive frenzy; strikes, strikes, strikes, assault. All I said was, ‘Jon Moxley is Austin-esque.’ I should have probably said, ‘at this moment’ or ‘tonight’ or ‘during this offensive onslaught’ or something like that. I caught so much sh*t from fans. They want to make sure you see it, so they tag you and think you might react to them. It’s funny. I thought it was a compliment to Moxley and it was a compliment I meant. His game does remind me of Austin’s at times. Am I saying that he’s going to be better or greater than Austin? I don’t know that anybody will ever be as great as Stone Cold when he was at his peak. He’s still my favorite guy. I just thought there were pieces of Moxley’s game, surrounding his aggression and tenacity, that reminds me of Steve. That’s all I said. Then you get shit for it because someone didn’t agree with you or they think you’re putting Austin down. Just because you compliment someone doesn’t mean you’re knocking somebody else.”

Moxley is Austin-esque? Oh snap, it’s no wonder Ross received some angry reactions from fans on the internet – that’s like comparing a technical wrestler from Canada to Bret Hart. Is Moxley, like Austin, an anti-hero who has a special relationship with the fans? Yes. Is Moxley a certified merch mover who did time in the hot hardcore promotion at the time? Yes as well. But is he Austin 2.0? No, no one is ever going to be Austin 2.0. Still, it’s nice to see Ross taking to Twitter to share his opinions, even if some fans aren’t into what he has to say, even in text form.