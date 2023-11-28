Asked about his former AEW rival CM Punk's return to WWE and his re-introductory promo, Jon Moxley laughed off the "Best in the World."

When CM Punk announced to the professional wrestling world that he “Didn't come here to make friends, I came here to make Money,” it immediately reminded more than a few fans of his feud with Jon Moxley in AEW, where the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club repeatedly reminded the “Second City Saint” that he is not, in fact, the “Best in the World” but instead just a broken down old man who only returned to wrestling because he “ran out of money.”

“You should take the time and really enjoy CM Punk while he's here, because he's not going to be here much longer. Fragile mind, fragile ego, fragile body,” Jon Moxley told CM Punk in a video shared on social media via Drainmaker.

“Look, we both know you only came to AEW because you ran out of money, so don't give me that. Being the best is about heart and soul and guts and fighting spirit, and we both know you ran out of fighting spirit a long time ago… He's doing what he does best: Writing checks that his body can't catch. Punk, you live in a fantasy world, man; in your mind, you're the ‘Best Wrestler in the World,' but most of the time, you're not even the best wrestler in catering.”

Goodness, did Punk know he was referencing Moxley's verbiage in his introductory promo? And what about Moxley, what did he think about how the “Best in the World” described himself in his return to RAW? Well, while he may not know the answer to the former, we did learn the answer to the latter, as Moxley had an interview with Comicbook.com on Tuesday and let it be known that folks don't want to know his feelings on the promo.

“You don't want to know what I think. I didn't see it,” Jon Moxley told Comicbook.com. “You do not want to know what I think (laughs).”

Welp, there you go, folks; while Punk's take is probably locked up in a nondisparagement agreement that he dares not approach out of fear of legal retribution, Moxley simply doesn't want to punch down and make the story all about him, which, in a way, made this story all about him. Funny how that works out sometimes.

So why, you may be trying to recall, did Jon Moxley absolutely decimate CM Punk on the mic and throughout their on-again, off-again feud in AEW over the World Championship? Well, it largely has to do with the “Second City Saint's” acquisition that Mox refused to drop that very championship to him for… reasons.

Stopping by his wife's podcast, The Sessions, Punk told Renee Paquette that he was incredibly annoyed by Punk's actions because he wasn't even under contract at the time and thus could have rejected any request to put the “Second City Saint” over that he didn't agree with. By giving Punk the rub, he was really doing a favor for Tony Khan, not the self-proclaimed “Best in the World.”

“It’s f**king annoying. Just because somebody said some stupid s**t on social media, that’s not news, but it is and become a thing. I don’t want to get dragged into this dumb s**t. I could f**king unload on a lot of f**king people right now. When I start getting dragged into this s**t, it tempts me to do that, but I'm not going to f**king sink to that level,” Jon Moxley said via Cageside Seats.

“I will say this, I'm going to give you a tidbit of information, from my point of view. The entire summer, I was not under contract — no contract. Free agent. I was at SummerSlam weekend wrestling El Desperado and s**t. I could have walked into SummerSlam that night with the AEW belt, had I been so inclined. Nobody knew that because I don't put my s**t out there in the world and let everybody know everything about my business. I was not under contract.

“The reason being, if you're curious, because I got out of rehab, my contract was coming up, they extended it for the time that I missed — cool. I'm glad they did because I didn't want to feel like I owed them anything. They extended it, it was coming up, they were talking to me about it. The last thing I wanted to do when I first got out of rehab, because all they were telling me was — logic would tell you — don't go back to wrestling because you're going to fall into the same old habits. I wanted to ease back into it and see what life was like on the other side. The last thing I wanted to do was hurry up and sign a big long-term commitment. What if s**t started going off the rails?”

“That being said, during this time period, the night what's his d**k [CM Punk] is talking about, in Minneapolis, the night he came back and was hopping around on one foot, bumping around after me and [Chris] Jericho wrestled. We're talking later about stuff — keep in mind, at this time, this is my whole point — I basically don't work there, for all intents and purposes. Tony is not my boss. I don't have to be in this room. I don't have to do s**t. Even me being in this room and offering and agreeing to a storyline that puts you over at the PPV, if anything, I'm bending over backward for Tony and for this dude and the company and everybody. I didn't have to. I didn't have to do s**t. If anything, I was bending over backward. That's it. It's not even controversial.”

Whoa, well, when you look at it from that perspective, CM Punk really didn't have much to complain about, not even Moxley's desire to “do Rocky III,” which he reportedly had never seen before or since. Still, what's done is done, and no matter how many times Moxley wrestles for the AEW World Championship moving forward, it will almost certainly not be against Punk, unless something goes really wrong or really weird moving forward.