After varied reports about the backstage reaction to CM Punk's return, these Hall of Famers laughed off the idea of a mass WWE walkout.

How does the WWE locker room feel about the return of CM Punk? Well, I guess it depends on who you ask.

From watching Seth Rollins curse obscenities at the “Best in the World” next to the WarGames cage during his return, to Drew McIntyre storming out of the area after his match, which may or may not have had to do with the “Second City Saint,” it doesn't seem like the WWE Universe is universally happy to see the “Real” AEW World Champion return.

And yet, when you listen back to Punk's promo on the subject, you'd think he's the most popular man in the WWE, nay, sports entertainment as a whole, as he was fending off kisses from his fellow Superstars.

“Saturday night was an amazing moment. Monday night is an amazing moment. Trying to have the words to explain to you how it feels, but in front of and behind the camera, it's been nothing but love,” CM Punk told the crowd in Chicago. “It's been nothing but hugs. It feels like a family reunion. Everybody back there is happy to see me, and it's all smiles, a few people kissed me on the mouth. It's ‘Welcome back, welcome home, we missed you, we're happy to see you, by the way, how's AJ?' And ladies and gentlemen, I'm here to tell you, AJ is fabulous, and she sends her regards. Everybody has welcomed me back with open arms. Well, almost everybody.”

So what gives? Is WWE happy to have Punk back? Or are some of the top stars in the promotion annoyed to have to deal with the Devilish Superstar once more? Well, in the opinion of Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio, it shouldn't matter either way, as no one worth their salt is quitting the business over hurt feelings.

“There's some people at the top that's not gonna be happy. Because they're gonna get less minutes, they're gonna have to acquiesce to the new addition to the company,” Mark Henry said via WrestleTalk. “And there's a lot of people that would take their ball and go home. H*ll, Steve Austin took his ball and went home before. Everybody always comes back. They always realize, ‘The business is bigger than me, I don't wanna be on the wrong side.' And the ones that do (leave), we don't give a s**t about them anyway. The ones, ‘Oh, I'm gonna retire if this person comes back'. The ones that, ‘You know what, if he's here, I don't wanna be here.' Take your a** home then. Because the business is gonna roll and roll and roll with or without you.”

Could a Superstar who doesn't like CM Punk, someone like Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens, consider the “Best in the World” in their decision-making process when their contracts come due in 2024? Sure thing, plenty of performers have considered their coworkers before making a decision about where to go next, that's nothing new, but it's safe to assume someone walking out while under contract and refusing to come back until Punk is gone may be out of luck, as he's reportedly under a multi-year contract and likely won't be leaving any time soon.

Bully Ray agrees that no one is quitting WWE over CM Punk.

Speaking of Busted Open Radio hosts discussing CM Punk's exit from the promotion, Bully Ray also commented on how WWE talent would react to their new co-worker in the very same segment as Mark Henry and let it be known that he doesn't see some mass exodus coming any time soon either.

“After that reaction the other night, there ain't one ego in the locker room who's gonna step up and go, ‘D**n it, if he's here, I'm leaving.' Nobody. Who's gonna leave? Who's going to leave the WWE right now with the business that it's doing? And the great perception it has all over the world. Who's leaving because Phil Brooks came back?” Bully Ray asked via Wrestling Inc.

“Did you hear any boos? Did you see anybody in that crowd with anything less than a look of adulation on their face? 17,000-plus were going f**king wild for it. Okay, you can tell me because it was in Chicago, I'll let you have that — but I'm sorry. Unless I hear from somebody that was there… I don't believe it.”

On paper, Ray is right, Chicago went wild for Punk's return as it was one of the best-executed surprises WWE has pulled off in some time. While the audience in Nashville wasn't quite as hot, it's worth seeing how reactions change over the forthcoming weeks as the tide already seems to have changed after his lackluster on-mic re-introduction to the WWE Universe.