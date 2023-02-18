When Swerve Strickland took the ring against Dustin Rhodes, it wasn’t solely about adding a notch to his win-loss record in AEW.

Sure, Strickland would happily add a fifth win to his record in 2023, but after weeks of talking down the “nepo babies” who had everything handed to them in AEW, Swerve was more concerned with causing as much damage as possible and potentially even ending the career of “The Natural.”

In the end, Strickland sort of got his way, at least for a moment, as he got Rhodes bloodied before earning the rare DQ finish for blatant interference by Parker Boudreaux and almost crushed Cody’s brother’s skull on a cinderblock, but in the end, he wasn’t able to secure the “Killshot,” as none other than Keith Lee – or, “Cinderella,” as Chris Jericho called him on commentary – returned from a lengthy absence to wipe out his former tag team partner and his new goon before checking on Rhodes in the corner of the ring.

LOOK WHO's BACK!#Limitless@RealKeithLee makes his return to #AEW, after that horrific cinderblock incident, saving @DustinRhodes from the hands of the #MogulAffiliates 😱😱😱 What a night of action it's been on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/NauZpfOWub — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2023

What does this mean for the future? Well, with no true finish to the match, it feels like Tony Khan may run this one back at Revolution, with a tag team match between Strickland/Boudreaux and Rhodes/Lee a real possibility for the buy-in match or even a bout on the early card. If that happens, fans should be in for a real treat, as after months of hinting at a fallout during their time as AEW World Tag Team Champions, a match between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee should have “Limitless” potential.