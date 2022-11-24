Published November 24, 2022

Heading into Dynamite, AEW fans had one question and one question alone: how would the Chicago crowd react to The Elite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks? Would the local crowd choose to side with CM Punk, their favorite local son who is currently on the outs with the promotion? Or would they instead stay true to AEW and cheer on the return of The Elite because of what they mean to the promotion as a whole?

Well, as it turns out, the results were a little bit of both; AEW had to turn down the crowd’s volume during The Elite’s entrance to sonically obscure the boos, obscenities, and chants of CM Punk, but as the match continued on, the fans slowly started to get behind the promotion’s top stars once more, cheering them on to victory even if that wasn’t the way Tony Khan opted to book the bout.

Fortunately, while Punk wasn’t in AEW for the promotion’s return to Chicago, many of his moves and mannerisms were, as Omega hit a GTS for a close two, bit PAC in the arm as if he were Ace Steel, and Matt Jackson now-infamously copied Punk’s failed Buckshot Lariat attempt that resulted in both performers landing on their butts instead of their opponents.

So what gives? Either Punk is definitely coming back to AEW at some point down the line, or Khan has given fans the green light to really lay in on the former champ now that his time in the promotion is done. Very interesting stuff, indeed.

Kenny Omega on facing Death Triangle in an AEW Best of Seven series.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Omega detailed what he and the Bucks expect from their forthcoming series against Death Triangle, which technically began at Full Gear and will continue on through a mid-January show at the Fabulous Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, should it go all the way to seven matches.

“We are six individuals with a unique vision on professional wrestling,” says Omega. “Our minds are never closed to one idea or another, so the possibility exists for every match to look unique. The Lucha Brothers are known for lucha libre, but Penta and Fénix aren’t limited to one style. Pac is the same–he came through the UK indies, then moved onto Dragongate in Japan, which is a totally different style, and it includes lucha libre. He wrestled in WWE, which is sports entertainment, and now AEW, which is a hybrid alternative sports entertainment brand. Death Triangle has such a wide range, and this is a platform, in a potential seven matches, that’s a lot of matches to show your craft to a lot of people. If people don’t know Death Triangle, they’re going to by the end of this series.”

“We take a lot of pride in showing what trios wrestling can be. It could be a daunting task to have these incredibly challenging matches every week, but it’s really a chance for us to show that trios wrestling has a place. That’s our goal–to show what wrestling can be.”

Down 2-0 with as many as five matches to go in their series, Omega and the Bucks need to figure out a way to neutralize the small yet deceptively powerful hammers that two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions, Penta El Zero M and PAC, continue to use against them. Fortunately, the original AEW World Trios Champions still have time to figure it out and bring things back to The Bucks’ home turf in Tinsel Town.