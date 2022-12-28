By Matty Breisch · 5 min read

While defeating Will Ospreay in only their second singles match is a huge goal for Kenny Omega, as “The Best Bout Machine” does not like the “Commonwealth Kingpen,” like at all, securing bragging rights isn’t his only reason to fly out to the Capitol of Japan for a marquee match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. No, for as sweet as it would be to go 2-0 against Ospreay in singles action, Omega is just as eager to leave the Tokyo Dome with the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, a championship he would love to bring back to AEW in time for the final match of The Elite’s Best of Seven series against Death Triangle at the “Fabulous” KIA Forum in Inglewood, California.

Speaking with New Japan Pro Wrestling in a tell-all interview ahead of his triumphant return to the promotion that launched him to international stardom, Omega explained just how important the US Title was to his career and how much it would mean to bring the belt back to AEW.

“So, a lot of people don’t understand what exactly that belt means to me,” Omega said. “They think maybe it’s just another prize, in the list of accomplishments for Kenny Omega. No, no, no!”

“I am the first-ever US champion. The matches that I had on American soil for New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be revered as some of the greatest of all time. And what you have to remember, Will, is though you carry that belt, and though you defended it around the world and done a great job as a champion, what you’re carrying is essentially something that was never meant for you.”

“That belt, that gold, was forged for me. There was never a thought of Will Ospreay. Not one ounce of Will Ospreay went into the care, the passion, and the artistry of that belt. Every bit about that belt was meant for me. Every defense I had was memorable. The time that I won that belt, unforgettable.”

“What have you done that people haven’t forgotten? What have you done that was legendary? As far as I’m concerned, that belt’s on loan. I’ve lent you my property, and now it’s time to give it back to its rightful owner. That belt, sure it isn’t the AEW Heavyweight Championship, not the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, not the trios belts that I’m trying to win back. But rest assured, Will, a belt that the most prestigious wrestling company in the world made just for me? Yeah, that means a lot to me. And um, if you’re not just going to mail it back, be a nice old bloke, then I’m just going to have to take it back by force.”

Now granted, Omega may have been the first IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, but he isn’t exactly the most prolific. Jon Moxley actually held the belt for over twice as long as Omega – 540 days versus 210 – due to the pandemic and defended the belt successfully one more time over his run. Still, Omega’s match with Chris Jericho for the US Title is one of the most prestigious bouts for the belt in its history, matched arguably by the forthcoming match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. If Omega can secure a win in his return to the Tokyo Dome, and even if he can’t, this match has all of the makings of an instant classic and the sort of “Match of the Year” candidate that will be hard to beat for the next 11 months and change of the year.

Kenny Omega can’t wait to represent AEW at the Tokyo Dome.

Asked what it would mean to represent AEW in his return to NJPW, Omega feels his presence alone is prolific enough regardless of who he is representing.

“Omega: I think I’ve already made a big enough statement,” Omega said. “My return to the Tokyo Dome is supposed to be astronomical. This is supposed to be a celebration, a real homecoming. For all of you fans, wrestlers that have struggled for so long through this difficult time. And I understand that you guys have struggled with this for years now.”

“I know what you’re thinking- that I mean the struggle with the pandemic, no, no, no. The struggle that I’m talking about is the struggle that you guys have had to incur without me running the ship! Without Kenny Omega running the show, there’s been an absolute lack of charisma, an absolute lack of magic, an absolute lack of eyeballs watching the product. We need people watching, talking, discussing. We need New Japan parties again, guys!”

“After years of hardship, what these people need is a resolution. They need a reason to cheer and be happy again, they need reason to buy tickets and come to a show. They need something to really, really look forward to. Kenny Omega holding the US title belt, now that is a reason to buy a ticket. That is a reason to buy the magazines, that is a reason to buy the PPVs. H*ll, that’s a reason to watch AEW television! You can watch it every Wednesday on FITE or even watch it on NJPW World.”

“But there’s a shift coming, and unfortunately for you Will, we’re shifting away from this experimental project that was Will Ospreay. And you gave it your best shot, congratulations. I don’t know what else you want from me, I’ll give you a pat on the back, a fruit basket, you did great. But it just wasn’t good enough, and it was nothing compared to the real deal. I’m sorry, Will, but you’re going to have to move on. The king is coming back for the keys to the castle.”

Saw what you will about Omega, that he’s too dramatic, or that he’s too flamboyant, but he sure knows how the hype the heck out of a match. With a week left before his big bout back at the Tokyo Dome, the wrestling world will never be the same after this contest.