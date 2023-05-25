A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Though they most recently held championship gold in New Japan Pro Wrestling, holding the IWGP Tag Team Championship and the NJPW StrongOpenweight Tag Team Championships until they vacated both due to injury at NJPW Strong Resurgence 2023, Aussie Open didn’t have to wait long to find their new professional wrestling home, as the unsigned tag team specialists have officially agreed to terms with AEW following Kyle Fletcher’s failed challenge for Orange Cassidy‘s International Championship before Double or Nothing.

“They’re one of the top tag teams in the world, and now it’s official: Aussie Open, Kyle Fletcher + Mark Davis are ALL ELITE!” TonyKhan tweeted. “Incredible match tonight Kyle Fletcher on TBS Network on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite , and get well soon, Mark Davis! Congratulations Aussie Open !”

Now, for fans out of the know, Fletcher and Davis have been working without a contract in NJPW and have been appearing on AEW television fairly regularly since making their debut last summer. Despite Davis’ injury, which has kept him out of action since May 3rd, Khan still felt strongly enough about what he’s seen from Aussie’s 11 appearances in AEW to get the duo under contract long-term, ending any speculation that they could sign with WWE or re-sign with NJPW in the not-too-distant future.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So what does this mean for the United Empire, the faction Fletcher and Davis share with Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, and Will Ospreay? Does this set things up better for a match between Omega and Ospreay at Forbidden Door II? Or will Aussie Open find a new beat in AEW, with Don Callis now looking for a new team to manage following his decision to turn on “The Best Bout Machine?” Fans will have to tune in to find out.