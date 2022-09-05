Luchasaurus shockingly shows his true colors at AEW’s All Out

And just when AEW fans thought masked men couldn’t ruin the integrity of another match, they were met with the interesting development of Luchasaurus, the typical friend of the newly re-minted “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, turning on the second-generation entertainer and absolutely demolishing him before the bell even rang.

It all started normally enough, with Christian Cage making his way down to the ring to the symphony of boos that typically follow him anywhere he goes, but when Perry took his turn walking to the ring, something was off. He looked behind him to see where, oh where, had his Luchasaurus gone, before the supersized masked maniac emerged from the Heel tunnel and promptly attacked his former tag team partner with a chokeslam onto the pyro machines.

Jungle Boy Jack Perry has his entrance violently interrupted! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/AvOK9XQ1lp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Perry rolled to the floor as the medical staff swarmed around him, but their collective efforts weren’t enough to hold the lizard back, as Luchasaurus pushed them aside and dragged JB to the ring, where he was rolled onto the mat and swiftly taken care of by Cage without much resistance. Cage kit Perry with a spear, then a killswitch, and walked to the back with Luchasaurus back by his side.

What gives? Has Luchasaursus turned back to the dark side? Or has he always been in league with Cage and was simply pretending to be Perry’s friend over these past few weeks as a diversion? Either way, it’s clear the AEW Galaxy will never be the same for the man formerly known as Jungle Boy.