The New York Mets have awakened after a sleepy June, but the New York Yankees' slumber is continuing into July. Brandon Nimmo is doing his part to keep the reigning American League champions down, bashing a grand slam in the first inning to lift his squad to a 4-0 lead.

The Mets left fielder launched an 87 mph Carlos Rodon slider 387 feet, notching his third long ball in the last four days. Following a rough start to the season, Nimmo is heating up and accumulating some impressive numbers. He is now batting well over .250 and has 18 homers and 52 RBIs. A .313 on-base percentage remains an issue, but the 32-year-old is providing valuable production.

A SUBWAY SERIES SLAM FOR BRANDON NIMMO 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nRqyTQTddF — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2025

Considering how star-dependent New York's lineup is right now, Nimmo's recent burst of power is especially important. Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso comprise a striking big three, but a balanced batting order is vital. The National League looks challenging as expected, so it will take timely hitting to propel the Mets to their first pennant since 2015.

Nimmo's clutch grand salami in Citi Field is the type of difference-making play New York needs if it is going to outlast the Philadelphia Phillies for the division and enter the playoffs as an undeniable championship contender. On this day, though, it could clinch round two of the Subway Series for the Mets. They dropped two to the Yankees in May but can split or take the annual showdown depending on how the rest of the weekend goes.

Following Juan Soto's historic decision to spurn The Bronx for Flushing, this rivalry has more juice in it than it has in two decades. Bragging rights carry limited significance in the midst of a long season, but the Mets can gain a huge momentum boost by potentially sweeping the Yankees. There is still a ways to go before such a scenario can come to fruition, however.

Brandon Nimmo's early heroics are still holding strong at time of print, with the home team leading 7-2 in the fifth inning.