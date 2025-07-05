The Colorado Rockies are far from contention in the 2025 season. While Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffar has implemented new strategies, the team's struggles continue. However, the fact that they are not in line for a playoff spot does not mean that they can't have an impact on the trade deadline. Ryan McMahon's name is high on teams' list of targets.

Colorado's lineup is an interesting mix of veterans and young players making their way through Major League Baseball. Schaeffer and his staff have the tools necessary to succeed in the future. However, making the right trades involving their veterans could accelerate the process. A big piece of that process is picking the right trade partner before the July 31 deadline.

At the halfway point in the season, contenders around the league are under pressure to make moves. Others would have stood pat, but injuries have given them no choice. For example, the Los Angeles Dodgers need a replacement for Max Muncy after he went down with a bone bruise in his knee. It is teams like that whom the Rockies could take advantage of.

Colorado could make out like bandits at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. They have players, including McMahon, that teams are looking at on the market. Depending on how desperate they are, the Rockies have a chance to bring in young players who can help the team for years to come.

Here is a trade that the Dodgers could offer the Rockies for McMahon before the July 31 deadline.

Rockies receive: SP Dustin May

Dodgers receive: 3B Ryan McMahon

Why should the Rockies trade for May?

Colorado has prospects all over their farm system that have shown promise in the minor leagues. However, of their top five prospects, only one is a starting pitcher. On a team building for the future, only one of their starters is younger than 30 years old. In a league where there is a premium on good starting pitching, the Rockies' outlook is not a good one, especially at Coors Field.

Dustin May went from one of the most hyped prospects in all of baseball to a serviceable starter. However, the previous three seasons of his career have been marred by injuries. His record and ERA were always at least decent, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has never been able to rely on him to pitch throughout a full season.

Another factor that makes May a good target is the fact that Los Angeles is just so talented. Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are inching towards their return to the Dodgers' rotation. If they come back and stay healthy, May will be bumped from Roberts' schedule outside of a spot start here and there.

Even though he has struggled with his health, the Rockies should take a chance on May this season. His contract is a cheap one-year deal, making it imperative for Colorado to re-sign him this winter before another team snaps him up. However, giving him a half season in their system could help the Rockies convince him to sign a long-term deal and lead their rotation moving forward.

Why should the Dodgers trade for McMahon?

The Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, but the pressure is still on. Los Angeles' roster is one of the best in recent memory, especially once their pitcher arsenal is whole again. However, not having Muncy forces Roberts to come up with a new plan at third base. While the Dodgers have confidence in their manager, trading for McMahon solves the problem easily.

As a player, McMahon is not who he used to be. However, he can still produce in the field and at the plate. His contract also gives the Dodgers plenty of control after the end of this season. In the short-term, the veteran infielder can spell Muncy while he recovers and pick up his slack in the heart of Roberts' order.

Los Angeles does not need much from McMahon, but he is a far better option at third than Tommy Edman. Mookie Betts' transition to shortstop for the Dodgers has worked out fantastically. However, players changing positions and still having success defensively is rare. For example, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of one of his worst defensive seasons at third base.

The talent of Los Angeles' pitching staff makes May expendable once Snell and Glasnow return. Making the most of him in their push for back-to-back titles could push them over the top. Regardless of what the Dodgers do at the deadline, they will still be one of the favorites to take home the 2025 World Series.

A deal like this shows faith in Roberts and his roster while giving the Rockies a future ace that can lead them back to relevancy.