Max Caster trashes on Vince McMahon ahead of AEW Dumpster Match

Max Caster might just have the sharpest tongue in all of AEW.

Sure, occasionally, it gets him into trouble, as the one-two punch of talking smack on the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simon Biles’ mental health in the Olympics resulted in a suspension and a required trek through sensitivity training, but when Caster gets going and takes shots at people in positions of power instead of punching down, it can be a pretty noteworthy thing.

Take, for example, the opening of The Acclaimed’s Dumpster March versus The Gunn Club on the go-home Dynamite before Quake at the Lake; after Bowens pegged Billy Gunn with a trashcan at the start of the match to take him out of the picture, Caster demanded a mic and delivered the following all-time opening rap before *spoiler alert* taking care of his friends-turned-foes once and for all.

“We make the Ass Boys retire like Vince McMahon,” my goodness, that is one heck of a line.

Now, as you may recall, this isn’t the first time Caster has called out Mr. McMahon in one of his raps, as the former CEO of WWE caught another stray through the Forbidden Door back in July, but this particular line garnered a massive pop from the fans in Columbus, Ohio, as it’s one of the rare times where WWE, let alone one of their all-time biggest name, was explicitly named on AEW television. Factor in The Acclaimed not only getting the win but throwing their dumpster-trapped foes off the freakin’ ramp like they were Zack Ryder, and it was a very good night indeed for everyone’s favorite AEW tag team.