Despite delivering a blistering, nearly 3-hour-long episode of AEW Dynamite if you factor in the 15-minute overrun and a 30-minute digital preshow that featured Eddie Kingston defending his Ring of Honor World Championship and New Japan Strong Openweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki, the one lasting segment that will keep fans talking for a very long time wasn't Adam Copeland's in-ring return, Bryan Danielson versus Swerve Strickland in a commercial-free, PPV-worthy contest, or even the growing tension between “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland but instead an extended verbal back-and-forth between MJF and the Bang Bang Gang, Bullet Club Gold.

Emerging from the back after “Switchblade” Jay White cut it up against the “Hangman,” MJF demanded his title belt back from “King Switch,” with the two men going at it once more on the mic in what has become one of the more entertaining segments angles in AEW right now.

But then, it got weird. Taking the mic himself, something he's very good at doing usually, the “Stray Bullet” pulled a roll of quarters out of his pocket with Friedman's name on it and threatened to beat the AEW World Champion across the face with it, something that is a part of his usual gimmick but featured some sinister subtext whether intentional or not.

Understandably accused of being tone-deaf, especially considering the current state of the world, MJF took to social media in order to comment on Robinson's angle, noting that, while Juice isn't a great guy – using more colorful language, as he often does – this storyline is a chance to face his childhood bullying head-on and hopes that others will be inspired by his efforts.

“Tonight that piece of sh*t, Juice Robinson decided to bring up a story from my childhood that has left me scared,” MJF wrote on social media. “I’m glad he did. He brought awareness to something we’ve all gone through in one way, shape, or form in our lives. On behalf of anyone who’s ever been bullied for being different in any capacity. I look forward to leaving him scared too. I also look forward to this Thursday.”

While MJF likely thought his message would calm things down, a small but vocal collection of online wrestling fans continued to question the decision-making process, accusing the champ and his promotion of being anti-Semitic. So MJF, a Jewish champion who has been very open about his faith, decided to take to social media once more, letting fans know that he knows what he's doing and wouldn't accept, let alone spearhead a racist angle.

“Muhammad Hassan was portraying an evil Muslim terrorist. I’m actually Jewish. I’ve actually gone through this. This is my real life!!!!! MY STORY! And I Look forward to giving Catharsis to every single person who’s ever been oppressed or bullied,” MJF wrote. “If you think I’d play with that or take it lying down or WORST OF ALL Hide from the hard conversations like a coward… You’re on crazy pills. I look forward to the hard conversations this starts and creates. I look forward to people being further educated. My life’s work is to stand up to any and all injustices done to people due to something as Stupid as being different. To anyone that thinks that can’t be done through the avenue of professional wrestling. Then that’s an indictment on things that have happened in this sports past. I look forward to bringing this sport into the present. I look forward to knocking Juice Robinson’s teeth down his throat. And most of all I look forward to getting back the Triple B!”

Can MJF convince fans that this is a story worth telling, or will this instead become the sort of thing that follows AEW around for years, like Paul “Triple H” Levesque wearing blackface or Vince McMahon saying a certain word to John Cena in the presence of Booker T? Fans will have to wait and see how things shake out.

MJF describes what separates himself from the rest.

Sitting down for an interview with GQ during a return to Long Island, MJF was asked a simple question: What makes him stand out from the pack in professional wrestling?

“You can see that through the screen, and I'm making you have an emotional response. That’s what makes it interesting. It’s visceral,” MJF told GQ.

“Other guys in our sport, they're beating the shit out of each other and hitting moves that look crazy. And if you listen to the crowd, they'll come up when the big thing happens. But you'll also hear the big gaps of silence because they're not emotionally invested in the participants. You're emotionally invested in MJF, and you're emotionally invested in anybody I get in the ring with because I give you no choice. I'm involved, and you care about what I'm doing because you care about me.”

After beginning his title reign, which is rapidly closing in on a year, as a heel fans loved to hate, MJF has transformed himself into one of the most unlikely babyfaces in professional wrestling, with fans feeling compelled by his honesty as much as his larger-than-life posturing. If this can continue on, MJF really may place himself in a league all his own.