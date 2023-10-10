When Adam Copeland left WWE and his time as Edge behind to go out on his own as a member of AEW, one of the biggest factors in his decision-making process was the opportunity to try new things.

From a new name, to new match opportunities, a new role, and even a new, old rivalry with Mr. Turtleneck himself, Christian Cage, there are very few “tired” storylines for Copeland in AEW, with the 49-year-old eagerly anticipating his first match with Luchasaurus on Dynamite.

Taking part in his first-ever head-to-head matchup between AEW and NXT in this month's running of the “Tuesday Night Wars,” Copeland reveals that, while fans like to pit promotions against each other in a bitter example of tribalism, something even CEOs like Tony Khan have fueled with NSFW social media activities, the actual wrestlers are far more interested in putting on good matches than Nielsen numbers.

“Who cares ‘I'm only this guy, I'm only this guy.' This is awesome. How can you not enjoy the fact that both shows are trying to load up and trying to put the best show on imaginable? That's all I really care about. I'll try to make sure that my part of the show is all killer, no filler. That's my only job. I'm sure both will get watched, when it's all said and done with DVR and however else it gets computed since everything with ratings is so antiquated,” Adam Copeland told the Masked Man Show via Fightful.

“It's fun. I remember flipping back and forth between Nitro and RAW. That's kind of what this is. I don't see that as a bad thing at all. I think it's great. The performers themselves, there is none of this weird tribalism. Within any industry, sure, there is competition, but I'm happy for those guys, and they're happy for us. When there are choices, and there is another company that can push the other company, that's when you get the best stuff.”

Is Copeland correct? Well, it depends who you ask; Carmelo Hayes certainly sounds like he wants to win the “Tuesday Night War,” and even his new co-worker Swerve Strickland has compared the head-to-head showdown to a sporting event, but hey, as basically everyone has noted, the real winner of this showdown won't be the brand that gets the most views but instead the fans who get to watch both, as it should be a night of “all killer, no filler” professional wrestling.

Adam Copeland has long admired his AEW opponent Luchasaurus.

Elsewhere in his appearance on the Masked Man Show, Adam Copeland decided to transition from the abstract of an AEW vs. NXT war to his very real showdown with Luchasaurus on Dynamite; a showdown that will mark his first-ever match as a member of the AEW roster.

While some may question the decision to get Copeland in an AEW ring this early in his run, as conventional wisdom would suggest that TK could sell a few more Pay-Per-Views on the “Rated-R Superstar's” name recognition alone, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that he's very excited to get in the ring with Luchasaurus, as he's been a fan for some time.

“It's to further the story. This is the next step to get us to where we want to go for that first tentpole and then beyond that. Also, to get in there with a guy who I have watched and always thought is money, just needed the seasoning,” Copeland sai via Fightful. “He's been getting that seasoning by sitting at the hand of Christian. There is no way you're not going to learn. It just going to happen, even if you don't ask questions, which he does. I'm looking forward to getting in there and being like, ‘Here we go. First one, we're in, I've now wrestled in a AEW ring,' because it is a little different, and there is an adjustment there. That's really what I'll be doing, adjusting. It's all brand new. I don't want to say I feel like a rookie again because I have more experience than I did back then, but there are elements to that. New ring, new audience, new barricades, new set ups. It's also really exciting.”

After being utilized as a special event wrestler in WWE, a fate that would have continued had he re-signed, it's clear Copeland wants to be a full-time wrestler for one final time during his incredible career. By taking matches against performers like Luchasaurs, he's proving that he's pretty much game for anything, which is good news for fans of AEW, WWE, and wrestling as a whole.