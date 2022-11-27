Published November 27, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Action Bronson is a lot of things; he’s a rapper – obviously – a travel show host, a cookbook writer, and even a movie star, but what about a professional wrestler? I mean, he did rap Hook down to the ring at AEW All Out and then even worked a match alongside the “Cold-hearted Handsom Devil” at Grand Slam in his native New York City, but those were both one-offs, right? There’s no way Bronson is about to become the next Andy Williams, a musician-turned-wrestler who has been working in AEW as The Butcher alongside playing in popular post-hardcore band Every Time I Die, or even a part-time performer like Logan Paul, who rills through WWE for big shows, right? Well, according to the man himself via TMZ – h/t Fightful – there should be plenty of opportunities for the “White Bronco” to throw down in the ring once more.

“I’m an old man, but I still have some good athleticism in me,” Bronson said. “Seven more years of athleticism if I play my cards right. I’m telling you. I’m ready to go. I’m always ready. I see storylines galore. I feel like there’s a storyline for the next ten years with me.”

Whoa, so is Bronson going to join Hook’s posse, which isn’t a thing at the moment but really should be? Or is the certified showman simply feeding a reporter a line to generate headlines just like this one? Either way, the stories are being written, and Tony Khan would presumably welcome Bronson back with open arms as a result.

