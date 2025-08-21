Despite insisting that Lamar Jackson is completely injury-free, the Baltimore Ravens sent a different message with their quarterback on Thursday.

One day after reports that Jackson suffered a minor injury surfaced on Wednesday, the Ravens held their star quarterback out of practice on Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of ‘The Athletic' reported. Zrebiec also noted that cornerback Jaire Alexander did not practice and performed individual drills on the side.

Jackson initially left Baltimore's Wednesday session after getting his foot stepped on and remains out as a precaution. The Ravens downplayed the severity of his issue, saying that the quarterback is “fine,” but they would still run him through MRIs, which came back negative.

Jackson and Alexander were far from the only Ravens to miss Thursday's practice. Isaiah Likely, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Patrick Ricard and Chidobe Awuzie also sat out, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported.

Without Jackson on the field, Cooper Rush took the team's first-team snaps. Rush signed with the team in free agency after spending the first seven years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson looking to maintain new standard

Assuming Jackson's Week 1 status remains unharmed, the two-time MVP will look to continue elevating his game in 2025. Though he fell short of his third MVP trophy in 2024, Jackson is coming off the best statistical season of his career. He recorded 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions, all career-bests.

Despite Jackson's individual dominance, the Ravens went 12-5 in 2024, winning one fewer game than they did in 2023. They fell short in the playoffs yet again, losing a two-point game to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

While the AFC remains ultra-competitive, the Ravens remain one of the league's top title contenders entering the 2025 season. However, Baltimore has a brutal non-divisional schedule, including games against the Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings.