New York Mets fans had a little scare during their game against the Washington Nationals. Left fielder Brandon Nimmo, who's been dealing with a neck injury all season long, was abruptly taken out of the game. It was eventually revealed that Nimmo's back was the reason why he was taken out of the game, and that it was his own decision to leave the game.

Unfortunately, it seems like this issue will plague the Mets outfielder for all of his career. After the game, Nimmo talked about his injury. The outfielder admitted that his neck injury is going to be a chronic issue, but that he and the team have been managing it well.

“It's just unfortunately a chronic thing that I'm going to have to deal with for the rest of my career,” Nimmo said, per ESPN. “And we've been able to do a pretty good job of keeping it at bay for the most part.”

Nimmo also said that he tried to play through the pain, but that ultimately playing through the injury would have made him a greater hindrance.

“When I was running in, I wasn't able to look up. So I was being a detriment on both ends,” Nimmo said. “Sometimes I can fight through it in the past, and I wasn't able to.

Nimmo has been an excellent bat for the Mets this season. He's hitting .254 for the season, adding 20 homers and bringing home 68 runs for the team. The chronic injury threatens Nimmo's reputation as an iron man: he's played in at least 151 games in every season of his career, and he's missed just four games this year.

Starling Marte filled in for the injured Mets star, going 1-for-3 in the Mets' close loss to the Nationals. The Mets have a 67-59 record and will play the Nationals again in the final game of their series.