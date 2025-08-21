On January 24, 2026, former Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose will have his jersey retired. His No.1 will be hoisted to the rafters of the United Center while the Bulls play the Boston Celtics.

Among those excited about the news is his former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. He posted multiple flower and applause emjois to his X account.

During the 2017-2018 season, Rose was teammates with James as well as Kevin Love, Isiah Thomas, and Jae Crowder.

Rose played 16 seasons in the NBA. He was drafted by his hometown Bulls in 2008 out of the University of Memphis. In 2009, he was named the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Rose was with the Bulls from 2008-2016.

In addition to the Cavaliers, he played for the Knicks, Timberwolves, Pistons and Grizzlies. Rose was the 2011 NBA MVP and became a three time NBA All-Star from 2010-2012.

In Chicago, Rose became one of the greatest players in Bulls history. In essence, he helped make the Bulls into a contending team for the first time since the dynasty years of the 1990s with Michael Jordan.

Though he battled a rash of injuries that derailed his talent, Rose is nevertheless a beloved figure in the Windy City.

The place Derrick Rose holds in Chicago basketball history

Undoubtedly, Chicago is a basketball town. It has produced some of the biggest names in the games' history.

Among those include Ben Wilson, Nick Anderson, Candace Parker, Tim Hardaway, Maurice Cheeks, and Mark Aguirre, and Dwayne Wade. Also, the stars of the groundbreaking documentary Hoop Dreams, Arthur Agee Jr. and William Gates, come out of Chicago.

Rose was born into this out of the neighborhood of Englewood. He attended the famed Simeon Career Academy where Ben Wilson went.

In honor of Wilson, who was tragically killed in an act of gun violence in 1984, the best player at Simeon wears his No.25. Rose was given that honor when he enrolled in 2003.

Since then, Rose continues to give back to Chicago. This year, he released the short film “Becoming a Rose” that is his love letter to his hometown.

Additionally, he set up the “Derrick Rose School” within Simeon Academy in collaboration with Adidas to provide mentoring to the students.

The Rose not only grew from concrete, it blossomed.