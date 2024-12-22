Chris Jericho has been a member of the professional wrestling world in one promotion or another since all the way back in 1990, when he joined the Hart Brothers School of Wrestling in Canada alongside Lance Storm. He's wrestled all over the world, held most of the top belts in the business, and is still working matches of note to this day, including his co-main event against Matt Cardona for the Ring of Honor Championship at Final Battle.

So what does Jericho want to do before he calls it a career? Well, TMZ asked “The Nueve” that very question in an interview and let it be known that he isn't planning on hanging up his boots any time soon.

“I mean, it's just to continue to do memorable things and to create new memories for people and continue to evolve in this business that I've been in love with since I was a teenager. So, if you're looking at facts and figures, there's really nothing left to accomplish for me. If you're looking for just continuing to enjoy what I'm doing and create, like I said, cool moments for people to remember and cheer for or boo for, whatever it may be. Um, that's basically what I have left to accomplish. That's on a nightly basis. Cause I don't take anything lightly, and I don't phone anything in or half a** anything,” Jericho explained via Fightful.

“So anytime I accept, like I said earlier, if this is your mission, if you choose to accept it, well, you better give a thousand percent. Cause that's what people are paying their hard-earned money for, especially before Christmas. I want to give them, you know, an early Christmas present and a show that they can remember knowing that just in a couple of days, they're going to have to spend more money for other gigs. or whatever it may be. So there's so much to do in this day and age, and there's so many ways for people to get entertainment that when they choose us, we want to make sure that they leave very, very happy, and that's always been my goal.”

Welp, there you go, wrestling fans; Jericho is still having fun and being featured regularly on television, and as a result, he won't be going anywhere soon. While some fans might not be particularly happy about the revelation, especially those who spend months chanting, “Please retire,” it will certainly be something moving forward, be it good, bad, or downright ugly.