When AEW announced that “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry was scheduled to face off against Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite, fans knew they were in for a good match, as every time the duo have wrestled before in AEW or otherwise, it was a very good “David vs. Goliath”-style showdown but few expected the bout to be historically significant or usher in a new feud for Matthew Perry’s son, who has sort of been middling in the mid-card for the past few months.

Enter another cage, Christian Cage, who emerged from the back after JB’s big win and went on to lay out his former friend with the Killswitch, but not before taking off his sling to show the entire professional wrestling world that he’s fully healthy and back to making Perry’s life a living you-know-what moving forward.

So what’s next for the former friends? Will Perry and Cage run back their match from All Out 2022, which only lasted 24 seconds and was a major disappointment? Or will Cage take more of a hands-off approach and instead attack Perry outside of the bells when he least expects it? And what about Luchasaurus? After being bested by Perry in a “Steel Cage” match at Full Gear, will he return to AEW, and if so, which side will he wrestle on, Christian Cage’s or Jack Perry’s? Fortunately, with Revolution only a few weeks away, fans will likely get to see some sort of match featuring Perry at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Who his opponent will be, however, is much less clear.