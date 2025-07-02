Amid Detroit Pistons forward Malik Beasley's gambling investigation that reportedly could have extended back to his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins provided an intriguing update via one source. After the Pistons acquired Duncan Robinson in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat, many wonder if Detroit is preparing for an upcoming season without Beasley.

After a season where the NBA banned former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life for violating the league's gambling policies, one source is says told Perkins Beasley's case is significantly worse, per ESPN's Road Trippin.

“Let me say this about Malik Beasley, again, he's not guilty. These are reports. But a source told me that this situation is worse than the Porter situation,” Perkins said. “Like literally, it's worse than that. He had, I’m going to tell you real talk. Detroit, who by the way just signed Duncan Robinson, had a $42 million deal on the table for Malik Beasley.”

For ESPN host Richard Jefferson, the timing of Perkins receiving that information is not a coincidence.

“They released the information for a reason. The timing of the release is for a reason,” Jefferson said. “The government wants to get as much attention as possible.”

By Kendrick Perkins' measures, that would mean Beasley will never play a game in the NBA again.

Robinson has made 423 regular-season appearances with the Heat, averaging 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.8 three-pointers per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three.

Pistons agree to $48 million sign-and-trade for Duncan Robinson

Amid Pistons' Malik Beasley's recent reported troubles and league investigation, the Pistons agreed to a sign-and-trade move with the Heat for Duncan Robinson. After losing Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Nuggets in free agency, Robinson agreed to a three-year deal worth $48 million.

The Pistons acquire a veteran wing who's reached the NBA Finals twice in the past five seasons. For a team coming off of their first playoff appearance in six years, the Pistons are looking to take the next leap in the Eastern Conference next season. Cade Cunningham also made his first All-Star appearance, averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 1.0 steals in 2024-25, the All-NBA guard's supporting cast has improved, thus far.

While the deal relieves the Heat of cap space, the Pistons will be hard-capped at the first apron. The Heat also received forward Simone Fontecchio in the sign-and-trade deal, while the Pistons receive much-needed three-point shooting heading into the 2025-26 campaign.