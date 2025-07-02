The Indiana Fever won the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday night after defeating the Minnesota Lynx 74-59. It is Indiana's first time ever winning the in-season tournament that was established in 2021. After the victory, Caitlin Clark went viral, shotgunning a beer in celebration with her team.

Clark was spotted downing a beer in celebration with her teammates around her chanting “chug.” Not only is the 23-year-old guard a phenom basketball player, but she also displayed some pretty good skills in shotgunning a beer.

Caitlin Clark shotgunning a beer as a Commissioner's Cup champ is a mood 🙌 (H/T @PatMcAfeeShow)pic.twitter.com/39JqOiE452 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 2, 2025

Hilariously enough, the Fever seemingly celebrated the Commissioner's Cup win more than the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrated winning the NBA Finals. Hopefully, Caitlin Clark and her teammates didn't celebrate too much, though, as they still have the remainder of the regular season to play.

The entire team received a payday for winning the WNBA's in-season tournament. Each player on the Fever took home a $30,000 paycheck, while the MVP of the tournament took home an additional $5,000.

Caitlin Clark did not participate in the Fever's win over the Lynx. The last time she took the court was on June 24 when Indiana defeated the Seattle Storm 94-86. Regardless, she partied with the rest of her teammates on Tuesday night. Natasha Howard was the star of the in-season tournament win, as she was named the Commissioner's Cup MVP. She finished the contest with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

It's been a bit of a rocky season for Clark so far, as the former first-round pick has missed several games due to injury. However, when she is on the court, Caitlin Clark has been nothing short of brilliant. Through the nine games played so far this season, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game while shooting 39.0% from the floor and 29.5% from beyond the three-point line.

The next game Caitlin Clark will have a chance to play comes on Thursday when the Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces in Indiana. It's a chance for Clark and the Fever to jump the Aces in the standings, as both teams own an 8-8 record.