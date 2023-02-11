After being called out repeatedly by Swerve Strickland over the past few weeks, Dustin Rhodes finally addressed the elephant in the room via a firey promo defined by his fight to retain the honor of the Rhodes name.

“Yeah, he’s crossing the line, right?” Rhodes asked. “Swerve listen, you can talk about me all you want to, but when you mention my father’s name, or my brother’s name, or the Rhodes name in particular, you’ve crossed the line. Now here’s what’s going to happen, Swerve, I have been doing this for longer than you’ve been alive, for five decades, I have been through everything that you could ever possibly imagine. There’s nothing you can do to me that I haven’t already been through.”

“I’m not scared of you. I’m not scared of your two b*llsack, brain-dead goons. What is that on your chest, the three triangles, what does that stand for? Because that looks like Doritos to me, and I like Doritos, but I hate you. Listen up very, very carefully, you will not tarnish the Rhodes name. I am living proof, one of the last of my kind in this business, and you, calling yourself a mogul. What’s that? Are you an entertainment god? Well guess what Swerve, God doesn’t like rejects, and neither do I. Swerve, I’m coming for your blood. Swerve, I’m coming for your soul and I want them both right now.”

Unfortunately for Rhodes, the goons know their name, and after being called out, they attacked “The Natural” before Strickland emerged from the back to throw down the gauntlet.

“Next week, “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes versus Swerve,” Swerve said. “Happy Black History Month.”