Folks, Eddie Kingston has officially quit AEW.

I know, crazy, right? But it’s true; after spending a few minutes in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match before brawling to the back with Ortiz – a brawl that reportedly took ten men to break up, according to Excaliber on commentary – Kingston requested time on the mic to address the AEW universe for social media and let it be known that he is done in AEW, a sentiment that isn’t too dissimilar to the one he expressed on Sactown Sports 1140 earlier in the week.

“I may not be at Sacramento, though; it all depends on how certain things go in the locker room with the office,” Kingston said via eWrestlingNews. “Especially with my match that’s coming up on Wednesday, not really happy about it. Yeah, so we have to have a talk, me and I’m not going to say who’s the office, everybody knows about Tony [Khan] but there are others. We all got to get together and talk. I want to go everywhere, but I also, y’know, I got to be a businessman and put my foot down at some point. In a calm manner, that’s what I’m still trying to learn, a professional manner.”

Now, not to break Kayfabe too much, but Kingston did film a segment for Ring of Honor at the company’s tapings in Orlando, signifying that he might not be done with Tony Khan’s company after all, but then again, it wouldn’t be unheard of for “The Mad King” to cut a promo on Claudio Castagnoli for ROH and then quit the company before it could air.

Keep an eye on this one, AEW fans; this story is very much developing.