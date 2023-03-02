After months of anticipation and only one match on television, Powerhouse Hobbs needed a win in the worst way heading into the final AEW Dynamite before Revolution – a match being held in Bay Area home. Taking the ring against six of the toughest foes on the AEW roster plus Komander, who isn’t publically signed to the company but really should be after his incredible efforts, Hobbs clearly had a size advantage versus the other competitors in the match, but when ladders are involved, that isn’t necessarily a positive.

No, watching as performers like Komander, Sammy Guevara, Action Andretti, and AR Fox tested their mettle in a contest of consistently escalating feats of strength, Hobbs kept his head down, counted on his power, and was ultimately able to bulldoze through the rest of his foes, including particularly pesky Konosuke Takeshita on his way to a marquee win in his hometown, even if all of the referees had to help hold up his ladder, as it was beyond destroyed by the end of the match.

Holding the ring up in the air, Powerhouse Hobbs had to feel like all of his hard work duking it out on AEW Dark, and Dark Elevation was worth it, as he’s quietly amassed a 7-0 record over the 2023 calendar year, which is one of the best marks in the company. Unfortunately, now he has to turn his attention to either Samoa Joe or Wardlow, the men he wrestled at Full Gear 2022. Hopefully, this forthcoming match doesn’t end with him getting pinned too.