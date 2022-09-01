Ex-Undisputed Era member may not have his AEW contract renewed

AEW seems to be building towards a major storyline between The OG Elite and The Undisputed Elite. However, this storyline may not include Bobby Fish.

Fightful Select (subscription required) is reporting that several people within the company have been told Fish’s contract will not be renewed. His contract is up soon, and he’s expected to finish up with the company when it expires.

It’s a bit of a shocking development considering how long Fish has been in AEW. He made his debut on October 6, 2021 when he unsuccessfully challenged for the TNT Championship. He signed a contract shortly thereafter.

Fish had a brief singles run in AEW before aligning with former Undisputed Era stablemate Adam Cole. Another former Undisputed Era member would join AEW soon after, as Kyle O’Reilly debuted at Holiday Bash in 2021.

Fish’s last appearance on television was the August 3rd episode of AEW Dynamite. He, Cole, and O’Reilly turned on The Young Bucks, seemingly kicking off a feud between the two.

However, The Undisputed Elite have not made an appearance since. Part of this is due to injuries. Cole is not cleared to wrestle following a concussion suffered at Forbidden Door. O’Reilly is also dealing with an unknown issue.

Fish’s last match for AEW came in a July taping of AEW Dark: Elevation, where he defeated Blake Li. He has taken independent bookings, recently picking up a victory at DEFY Doomsayers on August 20.

If Fish signed a one-year contract with the company, his deal would be up on October 6. AEW has not confirmed the news, and time will tell if Fish’s time in Tony Khan’s promotion truly is coming to an end.