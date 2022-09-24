‘Hangman’ Adam Pages earns a Golden Ticket at AEW Grand Slam

On a show defined by setup and payoffs, with Chris Jericho’s underhanded win over Claudio Castagnoli spurning on a rare disqualification victory for Sammy Guevara following Eddie Kingston’s refusal to release a choke on the passed-out star, the main event – excluding the lights out match – of Rampage Grand Slam was the “Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale,” a battle royal that would afford the winner a planned title shot versus Jon Moxley in October for the AEW World Championship.

Despite Rampage being a pre-taped show, and a two-hour show no less, the match started off incredibly chaotically, with only “Hangman” Adam Page announced to the ring by his music and the rest of the performers running down the ramp to participate in a pre-match brawl outside of the ring. When the bell finally rang, things didn’t exactly get much better, with the participants breaking off into mini-brawls as folks were slowly eliminated. Ring of Honor performers like Dalton Castle, The Boys, Prince Nana, and even Brian Cage were back in the ring, assuming folks had a keen enough eye to catch them, but in the end, the match came down to just two performers, Rush, who wrestled the match without Andrade, and the “Hangman,” who had a fun spot with Danhausen earlier in the contest. The duo exchanged blows around the outside of the ring before “El Toro Blanco” attempted to hit Page with a piledriver, but the Cowboy countered it into his Deadeye and dropped him onto the floor.

With a golden ticket secured, Page will now wrestle Mox for the belt both men have possessed on October 18th in Ohio, which, coincidently enough, is the very same state where the current champ took the belt from CM Punk before All Out.