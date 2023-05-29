A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Sitting pretty with a 59-0 singles record, Jade Cargill entered Double or Nothing with a perfect singles record in AEW and the TBS Championship around her waist. But by the end of the night, Cargil was 60-1, and, for the first time since it was introduced, she had to watch someone else hold the title in the air as the rightful champion.

In wrestling, like in life, sometimes it’s about the journey, not the destination, and in this case, the journey was a roller coaster.

The match began simply enough, with Cargill going to war with Valkyrie in a contest where both performers were allowed to use the Road To Valhalla/Jaded. Both women beat the you-know-what out of each other, using everything move in their arsenal to get an edge, but in the end, one performer was able to survive the Double Chicken Wing Facebuster, and the other wasn’t, leading to Cargill’s 60th win and what should have been the end of her night.

… but then “Smart” Mark Sterling got greedy and let it be known that Cargill would take on any challenger at any point, including none other than Kris Statlander, who made her surprise return after nine months away and promptly put the champion away with the Big Bang Theory.

Had Cargill been a gracious victor, maybe she would still be the TBS Champion, but instead, she had to watch as another performer, an AEW OG no less, left Double or Nothing with the title that should have been hers. Though the match wasn’t great, the outcome of the contest was, which is all that really matters.