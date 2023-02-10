On paper, Jade Cargill has everything going for her in AEW; she’s the TBS Champion, she’s never lost a singles, tag team, or trios match, and in a promotion with over 100 wrestlers under contract, she’s the only performer with a perfect 50-0 record to start out her in-ring career in AEW.

And yet, after working matches against all of the mid-card talent AEW has to offer, Cargill has set her sights even higher, as she detailed to Comicbook.com in an interview.

“I’m just going to give these ladies some time before I want to go for the big belt,” Cargill noted. “That’s something that I want to accomplish. I want to go for the main belt, I know that’s for sure.”

“I wouldn’t say so soon because right now I’m just focused on getting reps and getting better. Having longer matches, better feuds, and actual storylines. However, I believe it’s time for me to start having storylines with a Britt Baker, or Jamie Hayter, or a Saraya, or Toni Storm and working those storylines. I know I can do it. I have the charisma to do it. If you stand me next to any of these ladies, the work, the look and the aura of who I am speaks for itself.”

Could Tony Khan place Cargill in the main event picture when her TBS Championship reign comes to an end, or even while she’s still the champ, say, with Baker wanting to join Hayter in the champion’s section of the AEW website? Only time will tell, but unless TK plans to enter Cargill into an expansive feud with a returning Kris Statlander when she gets back from injury, eventually, “That You-Know-What” will have to see her stock elevated to see if she can hang with the best of the best AEW has to offer.