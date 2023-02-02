Some AEW fans don’t like Jade Cargill. They don’t like that she was given a featured spot on AEW television without any experience on the indies, didn’t like her limited move set, and still give her a hard time for her work-in-progress ability to sell for opposing wrestlers, almost all of whom are much smaller than her.

Unfortunately for those people, it looks like Cargill’s reign isn’t ending any time soon, as in her 50th single match in AEW, the TBS Champion went one-on-on against her former friend Red Velvet with a perfect 50-0 record on the line and absolutely dominated the showing, so much so that she found time to take a break in the middle of the match to do some pushups.

Now granted, Red did get in on some offense and had Cargill down on the mat while fellow former Baddie Kiara Hogan jaw-jacked with the referee on the outside, but when the actual count began, Cargill kicked out and executed her comeback flawlessly, securing the win with the Jaded as she so often does.

So where does Cargill go from here now that she became the first performer in AEW history to start their career 50-0? Honestly, it’s impossible to know; unless her next match is going to be against Hogan, again, she really doesn’t have any active feuds at the moment and may simply take on a few easy local talents until Tony Khan can line up another legitimate contender for the TBS Champion, be that an outsider like Mercedes Monè or an AEW performer like Britt Baker, who could join Jamie Hayter in the winner’s circle.