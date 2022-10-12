Jim Cornette takes a shot at AEW’s Saraya

Though Saraya has barely been in AEW for a month, the hype around her addition has continued to grow since Grand Slam. Fans want to see the performer formerly known as Paige in a right proper match, presumably against her fast rival Britt Baker, and even if she remains a “manager” who oversees the woman’s division as a quasi-authority figure, that would likely be just fine.

And yet, any time folks are excited about an addition to the AEW roster – or any wrestling roster, really – there’s bound to be an opposing faction that bubbles up to rain on the parade. Saraya has already been called overrated by some less than enthused fans, while others have trashed her decision to take cheap shots at WWE within two weeks of her AEW debut.

Needless to say, Saraya, who has never been one to bite her tongue, took to Twitter to take a shot at folks who use her name for attention.

“Dirt sheets. Podcasters and an old man that loves to have his voice heard even if it’s full of sh*t (cornette) loves to talk about me,” Saraya began. “You’re welcome for the clicks and views.”

Oh snap, she evoked the name of Jim Cornette; did the Drive-In owner have a clever retort? Oh, you’d best believe it.

“Thank you for the ‘You’re welcome,’ but the last clip we spoke about you in has yet to outperform ‘Jerry Jarrett’s locker room fight with Dandy Jack Donovan in 1973’, so please try to be more interesting. Thanks.” Cornett tweeted.



Your move Saraya; the ball is in your court.