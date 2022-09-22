Paige no more: Saraya is officially All Elite after AEW’s Grand Slam

Just when it looked like Tony Khan was happy with the performers he already had under contract, the AEW founder pulled a rabbit out of his hat and changed the landscape of the promotion forever with the addition of Saraya, aka the wrestler formerly known as WWE’s Paige.

That’s right, though Saraya officially retired the Paige moniker in the ring and on social media when her contract officially expired with WWE, and has hinted about potentially jumping ship over to AEW if the “money was right,” the prospects of seeing the inspiration for Fighting With My Family back in a professional wrestling ring, even for a mic-less moment to run off Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb after Toni Storm successfully defended her strap at AEW’s Grand Slam is certainly something to write home about.

If Khan looking to turn the attention back onto AEW’s in-ring product instead of the brawl that took place backstage after All Out between The Elite and CM Punk, he certainly found an interesting way to turn some heads.

Though only time will tell how Saraya will look in the ring, or if she will even wrestle another match, period, as she has been out of action since 2017, when she was nearly paralyzed by Sasha Banks, this is an insane get for AEW for the star power alone and should shake up the women’s division just enough to keep things interesting and raise the tide for all boats. Have you been clamoring for AEW to take their women’s division more seriously? If so, it looks like you got your wish, as TK isn’t paying Saraya to sit in catering.