Keith Lee hints at a second career outside of an AEW ring

Keith Lee is a lot of things; he’s Limitless, the husband of Mia Yim, and… oh yeah, the AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside his fellow former NXT standout Swerve Strickland. His in-ring work, when booked correctly, can dazzle even the most casual of wrestling fans thanks to incredible moves like his “Bradley Beal” or his finisher, the “Big Bang Catastrophe”, which is a Fireman’s Carry Powerslam for those who aren’t privy on his exact terminology, and his charismatic mic work is that of a classic, true blue babyface.

But what if Lee wants to be more than just a wrestler? Sure, getting in the squared circle is fun and all but *spoiler alert* having the final outcomes of each match predetermined might remove some of the fun for a big, bad dude like Lee, who could probably take care of most of his opponents in an actual fight.

Well, apparently, Lee has caught the bug and might just want to pursue it in the not-too-distant future.

That’s right, after being spotted by fans at UFC 277 in Texas, Lee took to Twitter to respond to a fan and let it slip that he might have just caught the MMA bug and could scratch that itch “eventually.”

Here I was trying to hide away a bit haha. Well with that said, shoutout to @TonyKhan and @danawhite for the awesome seats. My family and I had a blast!! Also acquired itch…. may need to scratch eventually 🤔🤔 https://t.co/q2kY9C9GV0 — An All eLEEt Champion (@RealKeithLee) July 31, 2022

Goodness, is Lee going to become AEW’s answer to Brock Lesnar? Will he start wearing shorts with brand endorsements on them? For Swerve Strickland’s sake, let’s hope not, as he asked his partner not to “leave him yet.”

Fortunately for the former Hit Row leader, and for fans of AEW/wrestling as a whole, Lee assured Strickland that he isn’t leaving anytime soon, as they’ve “got work to do.”

Fret not my man. We got work to do. pic.twitter.com/tGFTGhgvpO — An All eLEEt Champion (@RealKeithLee) July 31, 2022