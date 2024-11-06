When Kenny Omega made his big babyface return to New Japan Pro Wrestling to effectively announce his first match back after a year and a half on the shelf, it felt like a big deal.

Sure, it was going to be in a title match against Zack Sabre Jr., a tag team match against the Young Bucks with Hiroshi Tanahashi, or even a dream match like another bout against Kazuchika Okada, but any return is a good return for most fans of professional wrestling, as the sport just isn't the same without the “Best Bout Machine.” Give him a bout against Gabe Kidd, and who knows, maybe the duo could make some magic, and “The Cleaner” could turn the Bullet Club War Dogs member into the promotion's next great star?

Well, if that's the goal, Omega has done a darn good job of getting Kidd in that category, as, in an interview with Tokyo Sports, the former AEW World Champion decided to evoke CM Punk ahead of his Wrestle Dynasty match, calling his presumed foe as “unfit” as the “Best in the World.”

“When we first met, I was able to greet (Robbie) X properly. But then Gabe said something like, ‘Who the h*ll do you think you are, thinking you want to enter this promotion when you want to?'… It's true that I'd gotten Gabe's name wrong in an interview before, and that was my fault. But then he suddenly pushed me and took a fighting stance. I immediately remembered the incident that happened in AEW. I won't say his name, but I thought that Gabe was unfit to be a professional, just like that guy. He said a lot of bad things about AEW, but that's irrelevant now. For now, I can't trust Gabe.” Omega told Tokyo Sports via Fightful.

“I'm not the vice president of New Japan, and I needed to protect my own safety. I had heard a lot of rumors about Gabe, so I felt it was dangerous. In the end, I was the one to make the first move, but that was to protect myself. Of course, my desire to return on January 5th remains unchanged. I love the Japanese fans and the New Japan ring. But I don't want to fight people who aren't professionals. I don't want to waste my time. There are lots of new faces. Oiwa (Ryohei), Narita (Ren), Tsuji (Yota), Unno (Shota), Callum (Newman), anyone would be fine. What's more, I think Robbie X, who can greet people properly, unlike Gabe, would be good too.”

Oh snap, Omega, a member of the Brawl Out, evoking Punk ahead of his match against Kidd? Goodness, he must really want this match to feel special, as he's already said he respects the “Second City Saint” during his absence from the ring. Fortunately, Kidd is doing his job, too, which could make this match all the more exciting.

Gabe Kidd isn't backing down on his shots at AEW, Kenny Omega

After taking care of business at NJPW Power Struggle, Kidd decided to cut a promo on his next opponent, Kosei Fujita, but really wanted to use it to fire shots AEW's way, even if he didn't mention Omega by name.

“I remember your first match, your first title. Everything. Oh, wait. You haven’t had a first title, have you? You little b**ch. So what makes you think that you can step to me?” Kidd asked via Fightful. “Did you know I broke Eddie Kingston’s leg? You can’t f**king touch me. No one can touch me. After I beat Fujita, I want a real challenger. What are these AEW p**sies saying? What are any of these AEW p**sies saying? Takeshita, where’s he at? You’re gonna be in LA, aren’t you? Hm. Interesting.”

While it wouldn't make sense for Kidd to wrestle Konosuke Takeshita before Wrestle Dynasty, as they both need to keep winning matches to look strong ahead of the first-ever PPV, it's clear the former is going to continue to kick at Omega until they eventually wrestle, which is a darn good idea, considering it will only make the match feel bigger and better in January.