When it comes to AEW, there are seemingly two very different camps in the overall fandom: those who support The Elite – the Young Bucks, “Hangman” Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and once Kenny Omega – and those who, despite his exit eight months ago, still have nothing but love for CM Punk.
Now granted, there are a few fans who love both, others who support both to varying degrees and others still who like neither – Chris Jericho guys, maybe? – but if you put AEW fandom on a spectrum, those two camps would fall at opposite ends, with everyone else slotting in somewhere in between.
… but what if I were to tell you that even the members of The Elite – past or present – aren't even all in the same camp when it comes to the “Best in the World,” with Omega having some very interesting things to say about his former co-worker that might shatter some expectations about his assumed archrival.
“It's just mutual respect. We were never bad. Honestly, if it wasn't for a complete other factor, we would have been able to have that talk on the night of Brawl Out,” Kenny Omega explained on his Twitch stream via 411 Mania. “There's no issue between him and I, as far as I know… I don't wanna seem standoff-ish or secretive about what happened. Yes, there's legalities and all that stuff, but even if there wasn't… I'm actually not a huge fan of pulling back the curtain on stuff that doesn't need to be public.”
A surprising development? 100 percent, but it probably shouldn't be, as in the very same segment of his Twitch stream, Omega noted that he didn't go into Punk's locker room to fight and immediately tried to help out Larry the dog when things got physical. If Omega had more power in AEW and was willing to exert it – both of which he also said he isn't a huge fan of – who knows, maybe Punker would still be in AEW today instead of on the shelf in WWE after tearing his triceps against Drew McIntyre at the 2024 Royal Rumble.
You've gotta love Kenny Omega. He noted his main mission at Brawl Out was to keep CM Punk's dog, Larry, safe. Respect.
He also said he's had no power as an EVP in 4 years.pic.twitter.com/jOlIdnEtT2
— Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri) April 13, 2024
Kenny Omega updates fans on his diverticulitis diagnosis.
Elsewhere in his Twitch stream, Kenny Omega opened up about his diverticulitis diagnosis and the recovery process he's been going through since exiting the ring earlier this year. While Omega still doesn't know when he'll be back in the ring, he's following the doctor's orders and doing his best to get his body right in the interum.
“Even though I'm very much still dealing with the effects of diverticulitis and diverticulosis. There is this wonderful clinic, LifeMed Clinic over in Baltimore, and they have helped a number of wrestlers. They have done stuff with DPP and DDP Yoga. Their professionals were able to hook me up with a supplement line consisting of the stuff that I need for general gut health and healing peptides, which has helped me feel very good in my day-to-day,” Kenny Omega explained via Fightful.
“Before, I was having one real bad day and one real good day. On streaming days, I would almost stay in bed until 5 PM to make sure I could do it. It's something I wanted to do. IV drips, being hydrated, even though it sounds like a strange thing. When it's bad, you don't feel like digesting anything because drinking and eating hurts. With these supplements, a lot of my inflammation has gone down. I'm able to eat properly and drink more fluids without feeling discomfort. Aside from feeling sensitive to the touch, for a quick second, I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, is it possible I'm able to go back without surgery?' Nah. The first time I take someone's double foot stomp, even if it's Marko Stunt or Riho, something is probably going to blow. Even if Dobby walks on my belly, that's a 21-pound cat. As good as I feel right now in my day to day and training, once impact starts to get involved or you have to use your core to do heavy lifts, that's when things start to get dangerous. I'm going to have to make sure it's all taken care of.”
On one hand, it's a true shame to learn that Omega is going to have to have surgery on his gut, as any time an athlete of any sport goes under the knife, it adds time to the recovery process. Then again, if Omega doesn't get the surgery, he may never be able to return to wrestling, period, especially not at the level fans are used to seeing him work at. In the end, what matters is Omega's long-term health and if he can get that correct, everything else is just gravy.
WON: Kenny Omega was told when diagnosed with Diverticulitis that he was very lucky he went in because the situation could have been catastrophic, such as getting a blood infection, if he wasn’t diagnosed at the time he was, which would have something like a 50% chance of death.… pic.twitter.com/GlWo8OYEsM
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) December 22, 2023