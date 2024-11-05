After almost a year on the shelf, it looks like Kenny Omega is finally returning to the wrestling ring.

That's right, in a special appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Omega took the ring of the promotion that made him a star and laid out the trials and tribulations of his extended absence from the ring, boldly declaring that his triumphant return will come inside a New Japan ring. And after the promo, which was cut in perfect Japanese? Well, he broke things down for the English-speaking audience, too.

“Yeah. So I went out there not knowing what I was gonna say. Said what I said and I meant what I said. It’s been tough dealing with all of this, the injury, the sickness. But, I feel about ready to come back. For the fans here in Japan, for the fans worldwide, I want to make it something special. I want to come back to the place that made me me, the reason why a lot of people even know who I am is because of [NJPW],” Omega declared via Fightful.

“If I do come back, I’d love to come back for New Japan. I’m not who I used to be. I’m not sure what kind of person will be making a comeback but I’m going to give him my best shot. If guys like Tanahashi can go as long as he can go, I need to have that same spirit and fight and fight and fight and fight until I can’t fight anymore. Being here fuels me, being here makes me feel like a different person, makes me feel like I can be the best version of me that I can be. If you guys are willing to have me, I’d love to come back to New Japan. Until next time, whenever that may be, I bid you all ado, muah, goodnight, bang.”

Welp, there you go, folks; the “Best Bout Machine” is coming back at AEW x New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Dynasty in January of 2025 after over a year-long absence from the ring, and professional wrestling is better off for it. And the best part? We won't even have to look for his next opponent, as his next opponent has instead found him.

Kenny Omega has already found a new foe in Gabe Kidd

After finishing up his promo and press conference, Omega was jumped by one of the hottest young stars in New Japan, Gabe Kidd, who took issue with the AEW EVP returning to the promotion he's been carrying and jumping to the front of the line.

Whoa, interesting stuff, right? Well, if it leads to a match at Wrestle Dynasty, you don't know the half of it.

Now, while Kidd is unquestionably a star in NJPW, as he's been in the championship picture for the last year in one form or another, he really hasn't had that match that turns him into an unquestioned Superstar. A bout against Omega, win, lose, or draw, would not only unquestionably serve as his first-ever five-star match but also put him on the map in the sort of way that only happens ever so often.