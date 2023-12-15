Get well soon, Cleaner.

Two days removed from setting up a huge angle with AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill, one-half of the number one contending team of the Golden Jets, Kenny Omega, has been placed on ice indefinitely, as “The Best Bout Machine” has suffered a medical emergency that will place him on the shelf long-term.

Taking to social media to update fans on his situation, Omega didn't go into too much detail but did note that he would be out of action indefinitely as a result of his hospitalization.

“I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely,” Kenny Omega wrote on social media. “I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling!”

Oh no, poor Omega, who had just agreed to a match at Worlds End to close out his 2023 calendar years potentially as a champion once more. While health obviously comes first, as it sounds like Omega has been in pain for quite some time, it's hard to lose such a high-profile performer just two weeks before a Pay-Per-View. Fortunately, AEW has a deep enough roster of talent, with a few new names suddenly available due to the September round of WWE releases, that they should be able to overcome his absence without too much trouble, even if it sends the future of the Golden Jets very much up in the air, which, considering their reception online, might not be mourned by too many fans.