By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Folks, the House of Black is officially back in AEW and based on their initial goings-on within the promotion, it doesn’t look like the quartet are looking to simply work their way through the rankings and challenge for championship belts. No, from their macabre video packages to their absolute demolition of The Factory and the greater Best Friends posse and their eventual assault after Orange Cassidy successfully defended his All-Atlantic Championship in a lumberjack match against QT Marshall, it’s clear their time away from the promotion didn’t soften the edges of Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, or even Julia Hart, as the House is back and as they so often claim, the House always wins.

But what are their motives? Why are they attacking Marshall, OC, Chuck Taylor, and company with seemingly no rhyme or reason? Fortunately, Brandon Cutler actually caught some of the assault on his camera while filming a segment for Being The Elite, with Black suggesting that his House may have eyes for The Elite when their “NBAEW Finals” series against Death Triangle comes to an end.

“Brandon, it’s nothing personal, it’s just the people that you associate with are a big problem,” Black said. “They are a small problem of a bigger problem within this company, but it’s nothing personal.”

Oh no, the people Cutler associates with? Well sure, Cutler shoots segments for Best Friends from time to time for BTE, but “his people” are The Elite, Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson. Could that be the first feud for AEW’s EVPs of 2023? Only time will tell, but it’s certainly an intriguing idea indeed.