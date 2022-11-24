Published November 24, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Though Halloween was almost a month ago, AEW has decided to ride #SpookySZN into the holidays by bringing back none other than The House of Black, arguably the freakiest fellas in the promotion, to Chicago for the Full Gear fallout edition of Dynamite.

It all started off nondescript enough, with Orange Cassidy taking care of business against Jake Hager – and his hat – in a match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. The match was fun and, more importantly, funny, and OC’s antics turned a crowd that was largely hostile during William Regal’s segment at the opening of the show into certified believers. But then, in a true twist of pre-Christmas Scrooge-ry , who but QT Marshall emerged from the back to give him a hard time. Fortunately, even pro-CM Punk fans are still anti-QT Marshall, so the factory’s founder was rightfully booed until the lights went black and the crowd went wild, assuming Danhausen was set to emerge from the back to take care of business a la his performance during the preshow of Full Gear.

Unfortunately for noted Danhausen fans, Donovan was not the one who emerged from the back, and instead, it was Julia Hart, who called for her guys to take the ring and clear house against both the babyfaces and the heels; a request they accomplished with ease. Given a mic on his way out, Malakai Black addressed his clergy, declaring, “members of the House of Black, please rise.”

AEW Galaxy, take note: The House of Black is back, and they have a clear goal: violence.