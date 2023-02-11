After wrestling his first AEW match against Jay Lethal on what would have been his brother Jay’s 39th birthday, Mark Briscoe was riding high. Booked for a segment with Lexy Nair on Rampage, Briscoe was ready to make an announcement about his future within Tony Khan’s companies.

“Lexy I’m feeling good,” Briscoe said. “I’m feeling real good, because I’ve been representing the baddest tag team in the history of the planet, Dem Boys on Wednesday nights-”

Unfortunately, Briscoe’s comments were cut short by none other than “Smart” Mark Sterling Esq., who had a proposition for the long-time Ring of Honor star.

“Hold on a second, sorry to interrupt,” Sterling said. “I appreciate it but I’m a big fan. I’m the lawyer around here, okay, and I thought maybe we could work together and possibly represent you. I’m kind of a big deal.”

Briscoe examined the card for a moment before turning him down.

“Well thank you but no thank you, sir, I will be flying solo on this excursion,” Briscoe said. “With that being said, like I said, on Wednesday, I-”

‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, perhaps I was talking too fast, so I’ll slow it down,” Sterling said. “I thought you might want to make money in this business for the first time in your career. But perhaps you just want to remain a stupid chicken farmer.

This, understandably, didn’t sit too well with Briscoe, who put his hands on Sterling before the fight was broken up by fellow ROH alumni Josh Woods.

“Ah Woods-y, long time!” Mark declared in a hilarious tone.

“Mark, this isn’t Sandy Fork, you’d better watch who you put your hands on,” Woods replied.

Welp, there you go, folks, not only is Briscoe’s second AEW match officially booked, with the ROH legend taking on a former ROH Pure Champion in Woods, but he’s maybe, just maybe, entering into a feud with Sterling, Ari Divari, and the rest of the Trustbusters/Varsity Athletes sphere. After being banned from AEW TV for so long, it’s nice to see that Mark is going to be a fixture of AEW TV moving forward.